4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $410,000

Beautiful ranch home on nearly an acre in Martin Woods. As you approach this home you will feel instantly welcomed by the wrap around porch. This a great space to sit and enjoy a morning cup of coffee or evening sunset. Inside you'll come into the foyer and notice the den to your right with great workspace and closet storage. To your left is the separate dining room, adjacent to the kitchen and perfect for large gatherings. This spacious updated kitchen has vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with tile backsplash. Convenience features such as a built in pot filler over the stove, additional sink in the center island and double oven makes preparing meals a breeze. There is plenty of room to gather at the breakfast bar and large eating area. This all opens up to the family room with its continued vaulted ceilings and gas burning fireplace with accessories. You'll love to start the fire and curl up on a cool night. Just off the kitchen is the laundry room with cabinet storage, countertop and sink that includes a water filtration system. Down the hall to the master bedroom you'll notice high ceilings, beautiful walk in bay window and private bath with double sinks, separate shower, whirlpool tub and spacious walk in closet. The second and third bedrooms are roomy with walk in closets and share the hall bath. There is an added bonus room located above the heated, three car garage, great for a media room, playroom, or anything else to fit your living needs. In the finished English basement you'll find the fourth bedroom, full bath, and well designed dry bar with two mini fridges and plenty of storage. The sprawling basement living space can easily be designed to fit your needs, whether you're looking for an additional family room, rec room, playroom, home gym or game room. The options are endless. Additionally there is another room with double closets and two separate storage rooms providing you with plenty of storage space. You'll love the backyard with the attached screened patio connected to the kitchen with sliders-perfect for dining al fresco. There is also a two tiered deck across the back of the house overlooking the wide open backyard. The shed is great for yard equipment and the lot backs up to farm land, giving you peaceful and natural views. This welcoming home with serene surroundings is ready for you to call it home!