NEW UNDER CONSTRUCTION WITH AN ESTIMATED NOVEMBER DELIVERY DATE LOT 7002. The Galveston is a well-loved layout that features: four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a three-car garage. This home features a full expanded basement, Fireplace and a laundry tub. The open floor plan impresses from the moment you step inside offering a bright welcoming with a two-story foyer along an open living room. Attached to the living room is a formal dining room with convenient access to the kitchen. The modern and spacious kitchen features Quartz counter tops, an island with pendant lights, a spacious pantry, as well as Aristokraft cabinets and GE stainless-steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave, and a breakfast dining area that adjoins the comfortable family room. Opposite the kitchen is a conveniently hidden study. The owner's suite includes a private bathroom that features a private water closet and double-bowl vanity that leads into the walk-in closet. Additional features include: WIFI in every room with no dead spots, Schlage lock, Ring video doorbell, Honeywell-WIFI thermostat Pictures are of model, Interior finishes may be different.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $418,091
Related to this story
Most Popular
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Plans for development that will include 183 residential units has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
If it goes the way some anticipate, DAS Fest USA could become a Walworth County Fairgrounds tradition.
LAKE GENEVA – If you are out on the lake this summer, you may have seen more people surfing – wake surfing that is.