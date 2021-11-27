This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the "Georgian" This Proposed New Construction to be built Two Story Home by this local Family Builder is a great example of what they can build for you. Photos are of Previously Built Georgians. This home features 4 Bedrooms plus Study (Optional 5th Bedroom), 2.1 Bathrooms (Optional 3rd Full Bathroom), 2 Car Garage (Optional 3 on some lots) and Full Basement! Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, they Work With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Stop by the Liberty Trails Community to Check Out The Awesome Models To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! These Photos are examples of Completed Georgian Models. Thank You & We Look Forward Building Your New Home! This Price is for the Georgian Model on Homesite 32. **Please note the examples shown in the photos are available options at an additional cost.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $437,990
