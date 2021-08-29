 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $448,500

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $448,500

4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $448,500

ORIGINAL OWNER! CUSTOM DESIGNED AND BUILT. TONS OF UPDATES, NEWER ROOF, MOST WINDOWS ARE NEWER ANDERSON, NEWER HIGH END APPLIANCES, ENGLISH, LOOK OUT FINISHED LOWER LEVEL IS EXCEPTIONAL AND HAS PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. STAIRS FROM THE BASEMENT TO THE ATTACHED 3.5 CAR HEATED. BONUS! SEPARATE 2.5 CAR HEATED GARAGE IS FINISHED WITH TALLER WALLS AND CEILINGS. THE PROPERTY IS EXTENSIVELY LANDSCAPED AND OFFERS MANY MATURE TREE. LARGE DECK AND PATIO AREAS! DREAM HOME IN A DREAM LOCATION IN A DREAM LOT!! SEE IT BEFORE IT IS GONE!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics