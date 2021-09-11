This Builder Is Open! They are Building and Selling Homes! Welcome to the "Georgian" This Proposed New Construction to be built Two Story Home by this local Family Builder is a great example of what they can build for you. Photos are of Previously Built Georgians. This home features 4 Bedrooms plus Study (Optional 5th Bedroom), 2.1 Bathrooms (Optional 3rd Full Bathroom), 2 Car Garage (Optional 3 on some lots) and Full Basement! Be Prepared to Be Amazed with the Quality Workmanship Throughout! With A Focus On Service, they Work With Their Customers to Ensure Complete Satisfaction! Stop by the Liberty Trails Community to Check Out The Awesome Models To Appreciate What Your New Home Could Be! These Photos are examples of Completed Georgian Models. Thank You & We Look Forward Building Your New Home! This Price is for the Georgian Model on Homesite 32.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $451,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
As someone who had a child transported by helicopter to save their life, I would not have cared if the entire county was awakened by the helicopter. It was necessary to save their life.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
- Updated
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
Lake Geneva restricts left-hand turns into Mobile gas station on North Edwards Boulevard
- Updated
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
“Town of Geneva Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of this parcel that was returned to UPS last week. It was delivered to the wrong address and unfortunately the return address seems to be incorrect.”
City of Lake Geneva to contest challenge to short-term license fee
Lake Geneva's Potbelly, Northsiders, Jimmy John's, Mars, Oakfire pizza have all been affected by the worker shortage, with fewer open hours. And the list goes on ...
- Updated
The investigation began Aug. 31, when the suspect allegedly followed the woman he is accused of assaulting into the Burlington Police Department, 224 E Jefferson St.
It is early Wednesday morning on Six Corners Road. Mike and Peggy Bentley are waiting for their grandson Conrad to arrive, like they do every …