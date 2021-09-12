4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $474,900

No expense has been spared in this breathtaking, handcrafted and custom-designed Montana Hillside Ranch boasting a backyard oasis like no other. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and de-stress at your personal year-round lodge. Situated on nearly an acre of land your outdoor living offers expansive views from multiple decks & brick paver patios & sidewalks. Perfectly nestled among towering pines and magnificent grounds which are accented by waterfall and pond, outdoor fireplace, multiple grill areas, the cinematic atmosphere on your front deck, and YES...a Zip Line too! Inside your new home bestows feelings of comfort & nostalgia with its unique utilization of the larger logs not often seen in McHenry County. As you enter through the front door be "WOWED! From top to bottom attention to detail abounds, whether it be the materials, hand-cut flooring, fixtures, or decor. No other construction can match the charm and warmth of a custom Montana log home. Let's touch on several of the focal points of this stunning home. On the first floor is a gorgeous great room with a full wall of windows, multiple skylights, and sparkling hardwood floors. Next is your dazzling kitchen and dining area with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Next is a first-floor master suite with en suite, sliding glass doors leading to the deck; a perfect place to watch the stars at night from your hot tub. Step back in and take note of the luxurious bath with a steam shower, 14 shower heads, jetted tub, and more. Next is the finished, walkout lower-level offering space & privacy for guests or additional living space for your family which includes your massive stone fireplace, 4th bedroom, full bath, fantastic rec room area currently set up with theater and pool table, large WFH office, awesome full wet bar and a temperature-controlled wine cellar for the wine enthusiast in your life. The entire lower level offers spectacular views and access to your backyard sanctuary. All of this and so much more!!! Perfectly situated in a great location near all of McHenry's conveniences! Love what you see...ask about how to purchase as furnished/partially furnished.
4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As someone who had a child transported by helicopter to save their life, I would not have cared if the entire county was awakened by the helicopter. It was necessary to save their life.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
- Updated
The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.
Lake Geneva restricts left-hand turns into Mobile gas station on North Edwards Boulevard
“Town of Geneva Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of this parcel that was returned to UPS last week. It was delivered to the wrong address and unfortunately the return address seems to be incorrect.”
- Updated
RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.
City of Lake Geneva to contest challenge to short-term license fee
DELAVAN — A woman reportedly tried to set a fire outside Seaver's Parkside Pub in Downtown Delavan and even though it was caught on camera she…
LYONS — A reportedly intoxicated woman sent police on a high speed chase with four kids in the car and claimed they were in a hurry because th…
The two letters published Aug. 26 by the Regional News, in your paper version, are stunning in their difference.