4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $620,000

IMMACULATE TWO STORY BRICK HOME WITH GREAT CURB APPEAL SITUATED ON A PRIVATE LAKE WITH ITS VERY OWN PRIVATE BEACH! WITH NEARLY 1 ACRE OF LAND AND A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION, THIS FOUR BEDROOM HOME HAS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ALL OF YOUR NEEDS. OPEN FOYER WITH INTRICATE FRENCH DOORS INVITES YOU IN TO FIRST FLOOR WITH GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORING, NEUTRAL PAINT, AND CLASSIC WHITE TRIM. NO DETAIL HAS BEEN SPARED THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL AND SUNNY FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS GREET YOU, WHILE THE FAMILY ROOM FEATURES A FLOOR-TO-CEILING STONE FIREPLACE, BALCONY FROM SECOND FLOOR, TREY CEILING, AND EYE-CATCHING VIEWS FROM EVERY ANGLE. THE FAMILY ROOM OPENS TO A LARGE KITCHEN OFFERING GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CABINETS, AND A SPACIOUS ISLAND WITH SEATING. LARGE BREAKFAST NOOK SET OFF KITCHEN WITH TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND ACCESS TO LARGE DECK. SECOND FLOOR FEATURES A HUGE MAIN BEDROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK-IN CLOSET, AND FRENCH DOORS TO SPACIOUS BATHROOM OFFERING A SOAKING TUB, DUAL VANITIES, AND A LARGE CUSTOM SEAMLESS GLASS SHOWER WITH BODY SPRAYERS. UNFINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT OFFERS LOTS OF POTENTIAL TO EXPAND. TAXES HAVE RECENTLY BEEN REDUCED BY A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT! LOCATED JUST A SHORT DISTANCE TO THE CHAIN. COME LIVE THE LAKE LIFESTYLE! YOU WON'T REGRET IT.