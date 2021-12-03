4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $649,000

Be the first to know
Lake Geneva officials express concern about Riviera restrooms being unavailable
Parades, tree lightings, appearances by Santa Claus — you wouldn't believe how many chances there are to celebrate the holidays in style this weekend.
The Lake Geneva Electric Christmas parade is set to return this Saturday, Dec. 4, but there is one big change this year. Participants in the p…
Lake Geneva Police Department posts photo of car parked over the lines after motorist disputes citation
The state in November released state report cards for schools. Williams Bay and Big Foot School Districts received scores of exceeding expectations, while Lake Geneva Union High School received a score of meeting few expectations.
There could be a little less "joy" in Flat Iron Park this holiday season.
Family and friends are remembering Gary Ketterhagen, a Burlington native and family man who beat cancer, but who could not overcome the COVID-19 virus.
Lake Geneva Cruise Line starts Santa Cruise program
The case against a 34-year-old Genoa City man in a 2019 drug death continues to proceed in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.