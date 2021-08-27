4 Bedroom Home in Mc Henry - $649,900

Beautiful & Unique 2.5 acre property that is close to Bull Valley without the Bull Valley prices!!! Set amidst the woods, relax in your own private sanctuary & enjoy views of nature. This gorgeous home features custom details throughout! A wooden beamed ceiling with skylights & a brick fireplace accents the large living room. Sliding glass doors showcases the wooded scenery. A formal dining room to host holidays with a bay window, crown molding & chair rail. The kitchen has a breakfast room, center island, granite counters & high-end cabinetry & appliances with a new refrigerator (11/2019). Relax with your morning cup of coffee on the enclosed screen porch. Master bedroom suite with private full bath with dual sink vanity & separate tub & shower. The main floor bedrooms offer sliding glass doors to wrap around deck. Finished walkout lower level. A stone fireplace is the focal point in the family room with sliding glass doors to the patio. Home office or den. Additional bedroom and full bath are perfect for visiting guests, adult children, or in-law suite. Workout room has a commercial style door on the outside for a possible home business with a separate entrance. Plenty of closet & storage space throughout. Convenient 1st floor laundry room. Enjoy the summer months poolside! The in-ground pool's design is Roman style, 36'x18' and 8.5' deep with walls tapering towards the deepest area of pool (allowing for footing around the while pool when in the deep end). The pool house mimics the design of the main house & houses the pool mechanicals including a sink, toilet, stereo system connected to fake rocks with built in speakers situated around the pool & cabinets. New items added to the pool house: New sand filtration pump and a full pool automatic chlorinator (2020) including updating the plumbing in the pool house. New $3,000 pool heater (May 2021) and automatic timers managing all systems in the pool house. Premium hilltop location on 2.5 acres with woods & wildlife within a community neighborhood setting. Extensive outdoor 2-level decks run the length of the house & overlook two acres of forest filled with oaks, black walnuts, eastern red buds, butternuts, maples & Norway pines. Full property lawn sprinkling system surrounds entire home, 15 sprinkler zones, each zone has at least 4 sprinkler heads; there are 65 sprinkler heads (which pop out when in use and back into the ground when not) in total. 5ft tall 400-foot garden fence in custom made bronze to match the house, keeps pets safe in when playing outside. Additional updates & improvements include: New Roof (2013) with 30-yr shingle shakes. New Trane brand furnace & central air (May 2019). New Rheem brand hot water heater (May 2019). Well X Trol - an on-demand water well system to maintain water pressure throughout home, pool, and property (sprinkler system) with an electrical Grundfos well pump. New washer & dryer (2013). New deck (2015). Virtual 3D Tour to preview the home easily.