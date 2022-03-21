 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $480,000

It will be easy to call this 4 bedroom beauty HOME! The bright foyer welcomes you into the home. There's plenty of room on the main floor including an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, bright living room, and a cozy family room complete with a fireplace. Don't miss the den/office space, mudroom and large laundry room too! Upstairs, enjoy the very spacious master suite with an extra large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The partially finished basement offers additional flexible living space plus plenty of great storage. Relax outside on the back patio. This William Ryan home is perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Minors Homestead Subdivision.

