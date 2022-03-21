It will be easy to call this 4 bedroom beauty HOME! The bright foyer welcomes you into the home. There's plenty of room on the main floor including an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, bright living room, and a cozy family room complete with a fireplace. Don't miss the den/office space, mudroom and large laundry room too! Upstairs, enjoy the very spacious master suite with an extra large walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The partially finished basement offers additional flexible living space plus plenty of great storage. Relax outside on the back patio. This William Ryan home is perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Minors Homestead Subdivision.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kyle Deschner, a 21-year-old musician, will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May and also will soon own J. Robert’…
A local historian who worked locally as a Lake Geneva Cruise Line captain and Black Point tour guide was killed in a hit-and run crash in Lake…
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
A 27-year-old man is facing a narcotics drug charge after Delavan police reportedly found him passed out behind the wheel of his car Feb. 3 at…
A long-running nightmare on Elm Street for Town of Linn supervisors and residents is nearing an end.
After being rejected in the Town of Walworth, a proposed hospitality academy heads to Walworth County for further action Thursday, March 17.
Bid for traffic signal installation near the corner of Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road receives initial approval
Lake Geneva City Council committee gives initial approval for hiring company to install traffic signal near Lake Geneva Middle School
The information presented here is subject to change. To have an event appear in this column, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
A 19-year-old Lake Geneva man is facing four charges in connection with a burglary that happened in Whitewater after he reportedly posted phot…
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.