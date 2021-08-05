NEW CONSTRUCTION- ESTIMATED completion January 2022- 4' exposed basement! Essential living spaces get an upgrade in this home starting with the kitchen, which features a walk-in pantry and Quartz prep island that can also be used as a snack bar. First floor has a multi-use home office, powder room and large mudroom with a built-in bench and storage. The second floor is home to three secondary bedrooms, hall bath that is compartmentalized for simultaneous use and a large master bedroom. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $583,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below
A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into …
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.
Lake Geneva radio station victim of ransomware attack
Currently, the plan states that masks are optional, but "recommended and supported" for those who are not vaccinated. Parents are also concerned about quarantine policies for students.