NEW CONSTRUCTION- ESTIMATED completion Feb./March 2022- Ideal home for the family that needs both communal and private spaces. The first-floor is home to the great room which is open to the kitchen and morning room. The kitchen features a Quartz island with snack bar, a walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Also located on the first-floor, are the formal dining room and dedicated home office. Very large mud room for an organized drop off area. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive and neighborhood park.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $591,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week, we learned about the passing of beloved Lake Geneva children's librarian Sara Soukup.
Geneva National's 10 pier proposal approaches preliminary decision, public hearing estimated for early 2022
Geneva National’s plans to build 10 piers with 12 slips each on Lake Como is nearing the end of its initial review.
Area residents now have a new place to grab a quick cup of coffee and something to eat. The long awaited Dunkin’ on Highway 50 is now open.
DELAVAN — A man reportedly caught stealing a $750 power tool brought his own tools inside Delavan's Fleet Farm with the intention to steal mer…
Police Chief Aaron M. Raap is "on paid administrative leave," the Whitewater Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Water skiers, wake boarders and more took to the wintry Lake Geneva waters on Saturday, Dec. 4 for this year’s “Freezin’ for a Reason” charity…
Elkhorn arsenic water case continues: defense claims 'selective prosecution' because two supervisors haven't been charged
ELKHORN – The defense for an Elkhorn employee charged with misconduct in public office and recklessly endangering safety in connection with hi…
A 33-year-old woman faces physical abuse of a child charges after she reportedly hit a child with a wooden spoon, causing marks and bruises to…
Lake Geneva children's librarian had a gift of 'inspiring imaginations'; funeral Dec. 17 in South Dakota
Lake Geneva children's librarian loved by patrons and co-workers.
UPDATE: $500,000 bond for teacher arrested in Burlington; charged with child pornography & sexual assault
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.