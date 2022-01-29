NEW CONSTRUCTION- ESTIMATED completion April/May 2022- Ideal home for the family that needs both communal and private spaces. The first-floor is home to the great room which is open to the kitchen and morning room. The kitchen features a Quartz island with snack bar, a walk-in pantry and plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Also located on the first-floor, are the formal dining room and dedicated home office. Very large mud room for an organized drop off area. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive and neighborhood park.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $617,900
