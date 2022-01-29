NEW CONSTRUCTION- ESTIMATED completion March/April 2022- 4' exposed basement! Essential living spaces get an upgrade in this home starting with the kitchen, which features a walk-in pantry and Quartz prep island that can also be used as a snack bar. First floor has a multi-use home office, powder room and large mudroom with a built-in bench and storage. The second floor is home to three secondary bedrooms, hall bath that is compartmentalized for simultaneous use and a large master bedroom. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $621,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
Residents of the Village of Williams Bay overwhelmingly expressed a desire to maintain a small-town feel during an open forum meeting to devel…
The new bakery is open for call-in orders and will soon to be open for walk-in customers, likely in February.
Time to head outdoors for Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
Cocoa Crawl not a part of Winterfest this year; and new events planned for 2022
On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.
On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.
It’s official. The Driehaus Estate has sold, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty confirmed on his real estate blog on Monday, Jan. 17.
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.