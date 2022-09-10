4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $634,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION- ESTIMATED completion July/August 2022. This two-story home has plenty of everyday living space with the kitchen, morning room and great room positioned in an open-concept format. The formal dining room and home office are located at the front of the home with an elegant switchback staircase. The upper level is home to three secondary bedrooms with a compartmentalized hall bath and a master bedroom that includes a large walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity, five-foot shower and private water closet room. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.