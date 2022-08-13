NEW CONSTRUCTION- COMPLETED! - 4' exposed basement! Essential living spaces get an upgrade in this home starting with the kitchen, which features a walk-in pantry and Quartz prep island that can also be used as a snack bar. First floor has a multi-use home office, powder room and large mudroom with a built-in bench and storage. The second floor is home to three secondary bedrooms, hall bath that is compartmentalized for simultaneous use and a large master bedroom. Very convenient to all schools! Shopping and conveniences within a 3 minute drive while a neighborhood park give you plenty of open space. Easy 35 min commute to Milwaukee area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mukwonago - $661,900
