Sitting on nearly 2 acres of land, this remodeled farm house is a must see. The owners kept the old farm house charm while adding all your modern amenities. Brand new, expanded kitchen w/breakfast bar seating, large pantry and expansive dining space. The new 1/2 bath on the main floor is highlighted with an old cast-iron sink. Original hardwoods throughout the main floor have been all repaired and refinished. Two living rooms offer tons of space to entertain. Master bedroom has a new private on suite w/whirlpool tub and gorgeous subway tile. The other full bath has also been completely redone. Fourth bedroom on main floor would make a great home office space. The finished room in the basement is a huge bonus. There is an oversized 2.5 car detached garage, plus 3 small outbuildings. All of this with A2 zoning so it is perfect for a hobby farm! Kick back and relax on the covered porch, deck or patio...welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in Randall - $375,000
