4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $235,000

SPACIOUS ONE STORY HOME HIGH CEILING SKYLIGHTS TILE FLOORS THREE BEDROOM WOOD FLOORS FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE FULL BASEMENT SEMI FINISHED PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE DECK OFF DINNING ROOM FENCED YARD the house is close to all three schools. Shops restaurants and gym. The second garage is a Man cave for extra car storage etc. newer front door and door off deck, newer windows , deck is being updated