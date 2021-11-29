This gorgeous Ranch home with finished walkout basement is located high on a hill overlooking the ponds, mature trees and spectacular views with one of the nicest lots in the subdivision. It boasts 9 ft ceilings, 3 fireplaces, 1st floor laundry, vaulted ceilings, screened porch, tons of storage, gorgeous 2 level deck & upgraded energy package. The large entryway leads you into the living room with cathedral ceiling, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors with carpet inlay. The completely updated kitchen boasts 42" white cabinets with crown molding, double oven, gas cooktop, all stainless steel appliances, solar tube light, pantry, hardwood floors, bay window seat and plenty of table space. The Master bedroom has trey ceilings, built in electric fireplace, walk in closet and a full master bath with double sink vanity, Whirlpool tub and separate shower. There is also a fully finished walkout basement w/ giant family room, gas fireplace, wet bar, basement bedroom with a huge walk in closet, full bathroom, small office and a large exercise room that could be a 5th bedroom, additional office or workshop. Also, a 3 car insulated garage with epoxy floor, 2 floor drains and a pull down attic stairs for storage. Located on a dead end street this almost 1 acre lot has stairs leading to an open area with a fire pit and access to the ponds. Home Warranty offered!
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $389,900
