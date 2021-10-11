4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $399,900

Stunning Augusta Model with full finished walk-out basement & 3 car garage located in the desirable Sunset Ridge Subdivision. Great open floor plan perfect for entertaining and day to day life. Many custom features throughout. Beautiful oak trim pkg with 6 panel doors. Curved archways and columns. Great room/living room features skylites and cozy fireplace and is adjacent the formal dining room. Bright and open kitchen with new stainless appliances, 42" cabinets, pantry and eating area. Step out into your spacious screened room and deck. Off the kitchen there is a nice mud/laundry room and powder room. Absolutely amazing master suite with custom tray ceilings, walk-in closet and spa style bathroom with separate tub and shower. There are two additional ample sized bedrooms on the first floor with another tastefully done full bath. Now lets head on down the full finished walk-out basement. What a wonderful space! Large family room with built in desk and sliders to yard. Kitchenette area including sink and refrigerator, full bath and 4th bedroom make this the perfect in-law space. Unfinished portion of the basement is a great workshop and storage area.