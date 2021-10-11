Stunning Augusta Model with full finished walk-out basement & 3 car garage located in the desirable Sunset Ridge Subdivision. Great open floor plan perfect for entertaining and day to day life. Many custom features throughout. Beautiful oak trim pkg with 6 panel doors. Curved archways and columns. Great room/living room features skylites and cozy fireplace and is adjacent the formal dining room. Bright and open kitchen with new stainless appliances, 42" cabinets, pantry and eating area. Step out into your spacious screened room and deck. Off the kitchen there is a nice mud/laundry room and powder room. Absolutely amazing master suite with custom tray ceilings, walk-in closet and spa style bathroom with separate tub and shower. There are two additional ample sized bedrooms on the first floor with another tastefully done full bath. Now lets head on down the full finished walk-out basement. What a wonderful space! Large family room with built in desk and sliders to yard. Kitchenette area including sink and refrigerator, full bath and 4th bedroom make this the perfect in-law space. Unfinished portion of the basement is a great workshop and storage area.
4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional ban…
Grand Craft Boats moving headquarters to Genoa City
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.