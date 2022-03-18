4 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $784,999

Updated ranch on a 10+ Acre Gentleman's Farm with nearly 4000 SF of living space. Stone columns with carriage lights welcome you to this serene oasis surrounded by a new oak 4-rail fence. An entertainer's dream, the grounds feature beautiful landscaping w/a fire pit, a 16'x32' in-ground pool with a large paver patio, sun pavilion, new swing set/clubhouse, and an outdoor patio wired for speakers. Store all your toys, farm equipment or RV in the fully insulated and heated 50'x30' pole building w/14'4 door & 16' to the rafters, complete with 200-amp electrical service (renovated 2019). The building will easily park 6 cars for the hobbyist or car aficionado. Inside, the bright open concept layout features a massive great room with a custom built-in bookcase and vaulted ceiling wired for surround sound. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, and Viking Pro appliances; new oven, microwave, and refrigerator (2019). Reverse osmosis system for coffee maker/ice maker and drinking water. Hardwood floors throughout the dining room, great room, and master bedroom. Luxury master suite w/vaulted ceiling, huge master bath w/oversized tiled shower, dual vanities, a jacuzzi-style tub and walk-in shower. White plantation faux wood shutters in all bedrooms and master bath. Bright laundry room with a view to the backyard features a new washer/dryer, cabinets, and folding counter (2020). The Pinterest-worthy 1650 SF lower level was fully remodeled in 2021. Comfortable living room/tv room w/fireplace, a private office space, playroom with a built-in desk suitable for home schooling, an exercise room, and plenty of storage. New whole house filtration system and water softener (2019). New well pressure tank (2018). Wired for 50-amp rated portable backup generator with back-feed prevention. Award-winning Richmond schools! Close to quaint downtown restaurants and shops, and only a 15-minute drive to Lake Geneva. The current owners have lovingly invested more than $175K to make this home the perfect place to build memories with your family.