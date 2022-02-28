4 Bedroom Home in Ringwood - $489,900

Immaculate, warm & inviting, meticulously crafted 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home, located in the highly desirable Country Crossing subdivision of Ringwood, a truly unique opportunity to purchase your future residence with over an acre of land and experience the small town living! Home has been recently remodeled, showcasing modern & functional main floor, aesthetically pleasing kitchen with cabinets, an island, new solid surface counters & backsplash, all stylish stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher and new microwave, cozy breakfast nook; adjoining formal dining room with tray ceilings, spacious living room with abundant sunshine coming through impressive windows offers extra space for large gatherings, accented by wood burning, floor to ceiling brick fireplace & wainscoting, ideal for entertainment or relaxing, bonding with friends & family, primary bedroom features walk in closets, en suite bathroom with separate shower, whirlpool tub, double vanity sinks; full finished basement with a bar and another full bathroom; hardwood floors with oak inlay, new light fixtures & recessed lighting, double pane windows, new carpet installed in January 2022, remodeled bathrooms, new interior doors and contemporary main door, neutral paint throughout, New full tear off roof and gutters in Fall of 2021, new water softener & filter, new garage door opener, oak staircase with new metal balusters, 3 car attached garage with a long driveway offers additional parking spaces, new landscaping, stamped concrete patio 24' x 20', Johnsburg Schools; Few steps away from Central Park! Enjoy nearby Chain O'Lakes, Glacial Park and Prairie Trail for all your fun outdoor activities, biking, walking, snowmobiling, horseback riding, etc...! Move in, enjoy & make it your Home! See it today, YOU will be impressed!