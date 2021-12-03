4 Bedroom Home in Ringwood - $550,000

Luxury at its finest in this custom brick front estate home! Distinguished curb appeal highlighted by the professional landscaped 1.6 acres of land and sweeping circular driveway. Upon entering you are greeted with gleaming hardwood floors. The two-story family room has a stunning brick floor-to-ceiling double-sided fireplace and a dramatic balcony overlooking the family room. The chef's kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, a large island, and granite countertops. Enclosed off the kitchen is a great place to entertain or relax and enjoy the tranquil views. FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM. The primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings offers newly installed custom closets in addition to the walk-in closet. Primary bathroom with dual sinks, bathtub, and separate glass-enclosed shower. Main floor office ideal for working from home. The second floor offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a loft! Full unfinished basement with rough-in for an additional bathroom. Oversized deck and mature trees. This home is a true custom high-end build! Come tour today!