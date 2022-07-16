 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $317,000

Newer construction, tri-level located on a dead-end street is calling your name. Open concept main level with hardwood floors, soaring ceilings and tons of storage. Make your way to the upper level where the main bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath awaits. Another bedroom and half bath complete the upper level. Head down to the garden level where two more bedrooms, gorgeous full bath with tile work and laundry area is located. This lovely home also includes an unfinished basement with egress window. Multiple opportunities for additional square footage. Fenced in backyard. Nothing to do but move right in with this gorgeous home!

