4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $354,900

New Construction Home is situated on a dead end road and just 3 blocks to the Lake. Complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. Open Concept floorpan with Vaulted Ceilings on Main Level. Finished Lower Level has a huge Family Room. Stainless Steel Appliances. Riverview/Wilmot School District. Completion is October. **Pictures are of a similar model.

