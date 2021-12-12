PERFECT FARMETTE IN A GREAT AREA ON 5 ACRES! Zoned Ag This 4 BR 2BA w/plenty of room to raise your family and have a blast doing it! Kitchen w/Island, HW Flrs, All SS Appl 3 Years New! Huge Din Rm w/Crown Molding! Liv Rm with more Original Wood! Absolutely Gorgeous Woodwork has been very well preserved with Original Doors & Knobs, plus All Ceilings are 9 Feet Plus!! Main Flr BR w/Big Closet and Full Bath! Side Mud/Lndry Rm is the Perfect Location! Upstairs Features MBR w/Vaulted Ceiling, Brand New Carpet, Fresh Paint, and Big Bay Window to Enjoy the Gorgeous Views! Full Bath w/Jetted Tub. BRs 3 & 4 Spacious w/Big Closets!! Basement w/W-Out Cellar. Perennials Abound, Berries, Several Out Buildings for All Sorts of Animals, plus Pasture!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Geneva National's 10 pier proposal approaches preliminary decision, public hearing estimated for early 2022
Geneva National’s plans to build 10 piers with 12 slips each on Lake Como is nearing the end of its initial review.
Area residents now have a new place to grab a quick cup of coffee and something to eat. The long awaited Dunkin’ on Highway 50 is now open.
DELAVAN — A man reportedly caught stealing a $750 power tool brought his own tools inside Delavan's Fleet Farm with the intention to steal mer…
UPDATE: $500,000 bond for teacher arrested in Burlington; charged with child pornography & sexual assault
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.
Elkhorn arsenic water case continues: defense claims 'selective prosecution' because two supervisors haven't been charged
ELKHORN – The defense for an Elkhorn employee charged with misconduct in public office and recklessly endangering safety in connection with hi…
A 33-year-old woman faces physical abuse of a child charges after she reportedly hit a child with a wooden spoon, causing marks and bruises to…
Lake Geneva children's librarian had a gift of 'inspiring imaginations'; funeral Dec. 17 in South Dakota
Lake Geneva children's librarian loved by patrons and co-workers.
Lake Geneva restaurant listed for sale after being open for business for less than a year.
The village of Walworth is considering abandoning a public walking path due to safety concerns.
“Our hospitals are experiencing a high volume of inpatients, limiting hospital beds and putting a strain on resources. Due to these high volumes, overall bed availability is at critical levels."