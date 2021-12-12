4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,900

PERFECT FARMETTE IN A GREAT AREA ON 5 ACRES! Zoned Ag This 4 BR 2BA w/plenty of room to raise your family and have a blast doing it! Kitchen w/Island, HW Flrs, All SS Appl 3 Years New! Huge Din Rm w/Crown Molding! Liv Rm with more Original Wood! Absolutely Gorgeous Woodwork has been very well preserved with Original Doors & Knobs, plus All Ceilings are 9 Feet Plus!! Main Flr BR w/Big Closet and Full Bath! Side Mud/Lndry Rm is the Perfect Location! Upstairs Features MBR w/Vaulted Ceiling, Brand New Carpet, Fresh Paint, and Big Bay Window to Enjoy the Gorgeous Views! Full Bath w/Jetted Tub. BRs 3 & 4 Spacious w/Big Closets!! Basement w/W-Out Cellar. Perennials Abound, Berries, Several Out Buildings for All Sorts of Animals, plus Pasture!