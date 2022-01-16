INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is just steps from Camp Lake w/water rights! A few major updates have been done but the home has lots of updates/upgrade potential. NEW: well, electrical panel, furnace, A/C and water heater. Spray foam and vapor barrier in crawl space, upgraded kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and newer appliances. Main floor features two living spaces, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath. 2nd floor has large loft area, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Back deck overlooks backyard. NO FHA/VA/USAA. This will be an ''as-is'' sale.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem Lakes - $125,000
