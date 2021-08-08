 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sharon - $189,000

Located in the heart of Sharon, this large home is nestled on a large lot, close to schools and Downtown Sharon. This beautiful old home has great bones, just recently painted outside! Lots of room for a bigger family or just room to spread out! The big stuff has been done, but some TLC on the inside will make this home shine.

