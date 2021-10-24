 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $250,000

Victorian Home with a lot of space features original architect and 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Main level bedroom can be used as a office / library with built in bookshelves. Newer Roof, soffit, facia(2016), Newer windows, hot water tank, private well pressure tank.Walking distance from Silver Lake Beach and walking path. Also for snow lovers Val Mountain in 4 Miles away South.

