Victorian Home with a lot of space features original architect and 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Main level bedroom can be used as a office / library with built in bookshelves. Newer Roof, soffit, facia(2016), Newer windows, hot water tank, private well pressure tank.Walking distance from Silver Lake Beach and walking path. Also for snow lovers Val Mountain in 4 Miles away South.
4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Walworth County Visitors Bureau’s Executive Director Tim Malenock died Thursday, Oct. 14, the Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board confirmed …
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Geneva Theater undergoing renovations to prepare for something "spectacular."
One man is dead after two boats crashed into each other Saturday morning on Geneva Lake, according to the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
UPDATE: Deputies shoot man at Highway 50 gas station, suspect reportedly in stolen vehicle associated with homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog outside Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with homicide in connection with the Oct. 9 car crash near Lauderdale Lake that ended in a fatal vehicle fire.
Town of Sugar Creek man arrested on 10 counts for possession of child pornography, according to police
Town of Sugar Creek man arrested on multiple counts for possession of child pornography, according to police
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange.