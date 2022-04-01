4 Bedroom Home in Silver Lake - $549,900

WOW!! This home is a SHOW STOPPER offering 4 Bedrooms, Open Concept Floor plan, a 3 Car Garage and that's not all!! Main level includes Eat in Kitchen with table space, island, granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Living Room w/gas fireplace and expansive windows that capture your backyard views. Formal Dining Room, 1st Floor Home Office/Den and Laundry Rm complete the first level. Basement is partially finished w/ Rec Room and a private entrance into the garage. Fenced in back yard, with Shed, Above Ground Pool and HUGE Composite Deck perfect for entertaining with built in table and Baggo set. Tucked back on a dead end street with farmland behind you and situated between Milwaukee and Chicago!!