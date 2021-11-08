4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $340,000

This spacious 2,482 sq ft home is located in the desirable Wimot Farms Subdivision on an acre and is ready for you! With 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and full basement, there is room for everyone! Foyer opens to the formal dining and living rooms. Bright and open kitchen with tons of cabinets, ample counter space, large center island and spacious eating area. Large family room adjacent kitchen. First floor also features powder room and huge laundry/mud room. Beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and large master bath with separate tub/shower and double sinks. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Full basement with a finished rec room area. Updated windows and new roof. All appliances stay! Large deck over looking the amazing yard! The three car garage has an extra storage area as well! Close to the Chain O' Lake State Park!