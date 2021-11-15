4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $349,000

BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL ZONED E-5. THIS WELL KEPT FARMHOUSE OFFERS ..FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS.. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA, WALK IN PANTRY.. MAIN FLOOR INCLUDES; OFFICE, FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM, HUGE LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM PROVIDES AMPLE SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, HEATED ENCLOSED PORCH WITH FRENCH DOORS. UPSTAIRS HUGE MASTER BEDROOM, WALK IN CLOSET, 2 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULL BASEMENT. OUT BUILDINGS FRAME MACHINE SHED 2239 SQ FT FRAME MAIN BARN AND LOFT 3970 SQ FT, FRAME MILK HOUSE 116 SQ FT. ENJOY THAT COUNTRY FEEL ON THIS 5ACRE PARCEL. PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN CORPORATE LIMITS OF MCHENRY. LOW TAXES. NEW A/C, FURNACE SOLD AS IS