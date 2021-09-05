4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $410,000

Gorgeous expanded Barrington II model, brick ranch, on over 1 acre in beautiful Preserve Subdivision of Spring Grove -- so scenic here! Enter the arched front porch to an expansive foyer with hardwood floors. Adjacent is the formal dining room, and to the left is a spacious den perfect for movie night or an at home office. But the major first impression is the vaulted GREAT ROOM with floor to ceiling brick fireplace flanked by bright windows. This is gorgeous and a good layout for entertaining and family get togethers. The kitchen offers a bay window eating area, breakfast bar w/pendant lighting, and plenty of solid surface counters. Enter the bonus enclosed porch here, and to the large recently stained deck, all perfect for summer fun. The master bedroom is larger than others with cove ceiling and 2 walk-in closets. Private master bath, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Wander down the hall to 2 more spacious bedrooms, main hall bath also w/double sinks and a convenient first floor laundry/mud room just as you enter from the 3 car garage. The full basement offers an amazing amount of additional space w/a 3rd full bath, a 4th BR for guests, above ground windows and sliding door to cement patio. Don't miss that view of the back of the house to see how big this home is! These original owners added over $53k in builder upgrades here including the oak 6-panel doors, 42" cabinets w/crown molding, 42' fireplace, can lights and French doors in the den, 3 car side load garage - so much here. Come to see it today!