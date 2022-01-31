4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $469,900

Tucked in a tranquil corner of one of the AREA'S FINEST subdivisions is this PERFECT SETTING. Dense rear treeline provides a natural backdrop for the huge back yard with sprinkler system, lush IN-GROUND POOL with custom landscaping and enough open space for a soccer game! Heated, huge 3 CAR GARAGE with hot and cold water and floor drains. CONCRETE SIDE PAD hides your big toys. Best floor plan combines the privacy of a FIRST FLOOR MASTER bedroom suite with the open, GREAT ROOM concept. Incredible Living Room with magnificent views, impressive BRICK FIREPLACE, volume ceilings and,of course, it's open to the beautiful Kitchen for an INVITING FLOW The FINISHED BASEMENT with ceramic tile bathroom adds a whole level of versatility for games and gatherings - pool table included. Lovely deck. Immaculate home. ROOF NEW IN 2020. New refrigerator, Reverse osmosis drinking water system. The heated "sport" pool is 8' deep in the deep end. It was installed in 2005, uses chlorine and is professionally opened and closed each year. The seller states that the fee for this service is $340 per opening/closing. The pool pump is 2 years old.