4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $564,900

We're pleased to present the opportunity to acquire a rare gem property in the highly demanded Forest Ridge Estates of Spring Grove, IL! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house comes with an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The family room welcomes you with soaring ceiling, a wall of windows, floor to ceiling fire place and gleaming hardwood floors. The office includes double French doors with built in shelving and a desk perfect for those e-learning or working from home. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting an abundance of cherry cabinets, a granite counter top island, and high end SS appliances. The kitchen connects to a sun-room and large deck overlooking the backyard. The spacious master suite has an attached bathroom with jacuzzi, a separate shower, double bowl vanity and a walk in closet. The 2nd floor of the home includes a large loft, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement is fully finished with brand new carpet throughout, a wine cellar, bedroom and bathroom and a walk out basement patio. Some of the recent upgrades include: new electrical, recently painted throughout, resurfaced hard wood floors, new control4 home audio throughout, extensive land scaping, new roofing, siding, gutters, hot water tank, and well pump all replaced within last 2.5 years. This home comes with a 3 car garage and a huge yard with lots of privacy and beautiful views. Property also includes a 10 zone sprinkler system. Don't miss this great opportunity and don't be the last to schedule your visit today! View More