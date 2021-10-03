This one is the king of the hill. A charming courtyard brings you into this lovely brick and cedar home. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream that is nicely finished with granite, white cabinetry, island, breakfast counter, built-in stovetop, double oven and tons of prep space! The vaulted 2 story family room with fireplace is situated next to the kitchen for a huge space that is wonderful for entertaining. There's a separate formal dining and living room for those special occasions. 1st floor master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower, and double sink. Upstairs the massive bonus room can be used as a home theatre, home school room, exercise room, play room or whatever your whim may be. Three more bedrooms and two full baths complete the 2nd story. The walkout basement gives you access to the refreshing in-ground pool that is fenced in and lined by trees for a natural private backdrop. Humongous bar, 2nd kitchen, full bath and rec room create the perfect space for pool parties. If that's not enough there's also a sitting room with fireplace, den and office in the walkout basement. Home sits on almost an acre of lush green grass and has multiple patio's as well as an expansive deck, shed and 3 car garage. Roof replaced within the last 2 years, furnace, A/C and water heater replaced within last 3 years, pool liner replaced end of last season and new heater in August, double oven replaced last year. Furnace and A/C have a 10 year warranty. What are you waiting for, come and see this one today!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
- Updated
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
- Updated
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.