4 Bedroom Home in Spring Grove - $599,000

This one is the king of the hill. A charming courtyard brings you into this lovely brick and cedar home. The kitchen is truly a chef's dream that is nicely finished with granite, white cabinetry, island, breakfast counter, built-in stovetop, double oven and tons of prep space! The vaulted 2 story family room with fireplace is situated next to the kitchen for a huge space that is wonderful for entertaining. There's a separate formal dining and living room for those special occasions. 1st floor master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub, separate shower, and double sink. Upstairs the massive bonus room can be used as a home theatre, home school room, exercise room, play room or whatever your whim may be. Three more bedrooms and two full baths complete the 2nd story. The walkout basement gives you access to the refreshing in-ground pool that is fenced in and lined by trees for a natural private backdrop. Humongous bar, 2nd kitchen, full bath and rec room create the perfect space for pool parties. If that's not enough there's also a sitting room with fireplace, den and office in the walkout basement. Home sits on almost an acre of lush green grass and has multiple patio's as well as an expansive deck, shed and 3 car garage. Roof replaced within the last 2 years, furnace, A/C and water heater replaced within last 3 years, pool liner replaced end of last season and new heater in August, double oven replaced last year. Furnace and A/C have a 10 year warranty. What are you waiting for, come and see this one today!