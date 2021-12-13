4 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $444,900

Welcome home to this well-maintained large split ranch! This quiet and cul de sac community is tucked away while only being minutes away from highway access and seconds from the Illinois border. This home features a new roof (2019), driveway (2019), A/C (2018) and provides a free home warranty for your peace of mind. The 4th bedroom and lower level bath acts as a mother-in-law suite or perfect for anyone looking for spaced out living. Enjoy your master en suite, having a tiled shower stall, a jetted tub and a fireplace for the perfect night! Property boasts large rooms and ample storage space with a potential to build out more. Come tour this extravagant and well-laid out home, with a high end kitchen for all your holiday cooking. Make this home wonder yours today!