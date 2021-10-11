4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $415,000

Enjoy lake life with in this first-time available gorgeous open concept home! You will part-own (deeded to 6 owners only) the lakefront lot across the street with beach and picnic area and pier with permanent boat slip! Great room with beautiful full-on views of Lake Mary! Four bedrooms in the newer addition, primary bedroom has adjacent ''sitting area'', could be a nursery or convert to a huge walk-in closet! Three car heated garage with 10'3'' ceilings, extended door size and new opener with wifi. Lots of space for your lake toys, including a 12x20 shed! Many updates including new windows, new flooring, updated electric, fresh paint. Second story addition and garage new in 2006. RV hookup outside, updated conduit wiring, numerous outlets in home and garage, on a quiet dead-end street!