Enjoy lake life with in this first-time available gorgeous open concept home! You will part-own (deeded to 6 owners only) the lakefront lot across the street with beach and picnic area and pier with permanent boat slip! Great room with beautiful full-on views of Lake Mary! Four bedrooms in the newer addition, primary bedroom has adjacent ''sitting area'', could be a nursery or convert to a huge walk-in closet! Three car heated garage with 10'3'' ceilings, extended door size and new opener with wifi. Lots of space for your lake toys, including a 12x20 shed! Many updates including new windows, new flooring, updated electric, fresh paint. Second story addition and garage new in 2006. RV hookup outside, updated conduit wiring, numerous outlets in home and garage, on a quiet dead-end street!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional ban…
Grand Craft Boats moving headquarters to Genoa City
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.