4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $424,900

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS recently built 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home in Whispering Trails! Soaring 9ft ceilings with engineered hickory hardwood floors throughout the main floor which boasts a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash as well as a great room which features a gas fireplace. Sliding door opens to the back patio and spacious backyard which is a perfect space for entertaining. Walk-in pantry, half bath, airy entryway and laundry room complete the main floor. Upstairs offers four sizable bedrooms and two full baths with tile flooring and double sink vanities in both. Solid core doors, custom blinds, basement stubbed for additional bathroom, and an oversized 3 car garage makes this home one you won't want to miss!