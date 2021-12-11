 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $425,000

THIS 3-YEAR OLD HOME IS BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION! This beautiful, immaculate, custom built, 4-bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home has many amenities not standard in a newly constructed home. Granite counters, hardwood floors, extra large cement patio, professional landscaping, custom arbor and a lovely, serene pond just to name a few. So close to shopping, many pristine lakes, only 15 mins to Lake Geneva, 15 mins to Kenosha, plus close to Illinois/Wisconsin border. Snatch up this one before it's gone!

