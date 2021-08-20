4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $719,000

Pristine channel front location with boat driveway in channel and additional boat parking forfamily and friends. 4 Bedrooms, a Den, 4 Bathrooms, and 2 garages. All built with high endfinishes. Large addition was built in 2010. Double lot gives you 95' of water frontage. Granitecounters, breakfast bar, custom cabinets, SS appliances. Open concept layout is great forgatherings. Hardwood floors and solid oak doors throughout. 2 full masonry fireplaces. MasterEn-suite with private hot tub. Upgraded Pella windows with blinds inside. 2x6 construction.Cement board siding and 50-year shingles. Attached garage is heated and detached with 10'doors for the toys. Large home built with all top end building choices, great channel location,and double garages. This home has it all!