4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $850,000

View our 3D visual tour and walk through in real time from your smart device or pc!! Gorgeous executive home on dead end street looking for its new owner! Spacious open living space makes for perfect entertaining. Oak trim package w/ 4-piece crown molding, 6 panel doors & gleaming HW floors grace much of 1st flr and upstairs hallway. Custom kitchen cabinets, blue pearl granite counters, dbl oven, desk space, huge breakfast island w/ cooktop, massive W/I pantry/small appliance storage & more. 2-story great room w/ 21 ft ceilings, no-mess gas fireplace for cozy winters, custom window treatments & plush carpeting. Sep formal dine adjacent to kitchen & heated sunroom. Main floor laundry w/ utility sink, folding counter, clothes rack plus adjacent 1/2 bath. Office on main floor w/ built-ins & great views of wooded front yard. Master suite includes custom W/I closet unit, trayed ceilings, private bath w/ dual sinks, whirlpool tub, W/I shower. The grand staircase leading to 2nd flr is stunning w/ rought iron spindles. Split floor plan upstairs: 1 BR w/ private bath and loft on 1 side, 2 BRs w/ Jack/Jill bath on the other. All BRs have W/I closets & built-in desks. Finished basement includes a weight room, room for pool table & ping pong, bar/2nd kitchen, full bath, family room (makes a perfect theatre room), tons of storage & access to garage. Play basketball in the garage in winter w/ 4-car capacity, floor drains, hot/cold running water & 18 ft ceilings! Garage, sunroom & master bath floors are hot water heated. Dual HVAC systems & 400 amp service. Central vac throughout (including in the 41x26 garage), new H2O heater, fridge, washer/dryer, roof, gutters, leaf guards & well tank. Surround sound thru main & lower levels & inside garage. TVs & PCs hardwired in all BRs, sunroom, & exercise loft. Outdoor living is so picturesque w/ mature trees, brick-paver patio, tons of perennials, garden shed w/ 2-story workshop, storage, gas/electric. Too many upgrades to mention. You'll love living here! Contact us for a feature list!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday’s storm.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Lake Geneva Police reported multiple fights at Badger High School between Sept. 10 and Oct. 5, with an additional battery citation issued on Oct. 11.
LAKE GENEVA — A man arrested at Lake Geneva’s Kwik Trip reportedly had 24.6 grams of meth and 45.3 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 9 in the town of LaGrange, and the driver of the car …
UPDATE: Deputies shoot man at Highway 50 gas station, suspect reportedly in stolen vehicle associated with homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago shot a suspect after the man opened fire on a department police dog outside Benson Corners gas station on Highway 50 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.
Lake House Fitness Community opens in Lake Geneva
- Updated
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
- Updated
A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman died when their plane crashed into a home in northern Wisconsin, authorities say.