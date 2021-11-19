4 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $535,000

Come escape to the countryside in this beautiful, custom-built home with 5 car, attached garage. With plenty of room to play as hobbyist, you will appreciate the quality and energy efficient 2x6 wall construction, 6 panel doors, Pella and newer WASCO windows & more. Sitting on nearly 4 acres, you will love the open floor plan and views from the windows, deck and patio. Large center island kitchen & dining room are great for entertaining, while the main floor features a master en suite & large walk-in closet. Lower level features a generous sized family room with fireplace as well as two additional bedrooms, bathroom & large laundry and utility area with plenty of natural light. Check out the 360 Virtual Tour & Drone footage.