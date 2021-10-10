Stunning four bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout. Sit out on the porch and enjoy this quiet neighborhood or add the screens on to make it a screened in porch. Spacious 4 bedrooms and attic with master bedroom potential makes this a must see. Beautifully maintained and well-kept. PRIME location near village square and local schools. Schedule your showing today, this one is going to go fast!!
4 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $249,900
