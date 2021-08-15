Stunning four bedroom home with beautiful original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout. Sit out on the porch and enjoy this quiet neighborhood or add the screens on to make it a screened in porch. Spacious 4 bedrooms and attic with master bedroom potential makes this a must see. Beautifully maintained and well-kept. PRIME location near village square and local schools. Schedule your showing today, this one is going to go fast!!
4 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $262,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Dungeons & Dragons memorabilia is now on display at the museum and hobby shop in Lake Geneva, where the game got its birth.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Walworth County on Monday afternoon, Aug. 9 until 3:45 p.m.
-
- 4 min to read
When Norman and Diane Erdman first looked at the old barn at N1870 Clover Road, it was in a state of near disrepair.
Three motorcyclists have been killed so far this summer in Walworth County, with the two most recent following crashes Aug. 7 and July 17.
Plans for development that will include 183 residential units has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva
Liquor licenses initially approved for recently-established businesses
Daniels Foods in Walworth undergoes major renovation
Update: Face masks now required in Walworth County-owned buildings; county lags behind state in vaccines
Based on recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Walworth County officials are now asking all employees…
If it goes the way some anticipate, DAS Fest USA could become a Walworth County Fairgrounds tradition.