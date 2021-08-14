4 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $329,500

READY IN 45 DAYS OR LESS! New homes in the Village of Walworth by the Tracy Group! This four bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with an oversized two car attached garage is withing walking distance to The Village of Walworth Square, the elementary school and Big Foot High School! Ready for occupancy this summer.! Very close to the west end of Geneva Lake and the Fontana Beach. As well as easy access to Harvard, IL and the METRA train station. Additional lot and home plans available. Call today for details.