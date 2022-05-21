4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $537,900

New Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Elise Floor Plan! Offering an Open-concept, 9' ceiling throughout the first floor, a walk-in pantry, and a Kitchen island includes snack-barSingle dining area for ease of livingGas fireplaceThe Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring a dual vanity and five-foot showerFirst floor Home officeSpacious mudroom with abundant storage including closet and benchSubstantial closet space. Private rear yard with a raised Composite Deck for that amazing exposure in the lower level/basement for a future bedroom, rec room, media room, workout space, or your