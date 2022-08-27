 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $557,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $557,900

New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Elise Floor Plan! Offering an Open-concept, 9' ceiling throughout the first floor, a walk-in pantry, and a Kitchen island includes an a snack-bar Single dining area for ease of living, a Gas fireplaceThe Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring a dual vanity and five-foot showerFirst floor Home officeSpacious mudroom with abundant storage including closet and benchSubstantial closet space. Private rear yard (yard has been sodded) with a raised Composite Deck for that amazing exposure in the lower level/basement for a future living space

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”