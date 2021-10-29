4 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $589,900

Enjoy endless sunsets and panoramic views from this 4BR, 2BA ranch w finished basement walkout, easy slope for all ages, and classic swim frontage. In need of total renovation. Attractively priced w huge potential for Flippers! 2 Bedrooms on each level. Fireplace, Bath, and Kitchen on each level. Attached 27' deep garage and 14' x 22' dry boat house. Bring your designer/builder and re-imagine your dream lake home. Whitewater Lake is an all sports, 640 acre lake on the edge of the Kettle Moraine forest just minutes to Lake Geneva with miles of hiking, biking, snowmobiling and X-C ski trails waiting for you to explore. On-water gas, State beach, and water ski team. Restaurants, golf, skiing, and shopping nearby.