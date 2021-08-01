This home Located at the Upper Loch Vista club, boasts great Lake Geneva Access. Pride of Ownership abounds in this meticulously Maintained and tastefully remodeled very spacious home. Step into the home to find a beautiful open Living area, large Four season room that feels like you are sitting in the tree tops and several Gathering areas in the home for all your guests. The Lower level offer a flex bedroom/Office, extra large windows, bar and another Family Room! There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, The kitchen ''Booth'' Has been specially designed to look like Boat seats, New flooring throughout with bathrooms completely remodeled. Just steps to Kishwauketoe, Pier 290 restaurants and more. Gage Marine is steps away with In/Out service or Boat Club opportunnities. Move Right In!
4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $1,450,000
